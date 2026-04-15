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ForumsMobile handsetsMobile Solution For Person With Parkinsons
outdoorsnz

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#324477 15-Apr-2026 11:11
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I have a friend that has parkinsons and few cogitative issues going on. He current has a TCL onetouch 4g Warehouse mobile. Phone is about 2 years old.

 

We are having problems with him being able to dial out. Seems to be entering numbers incorrectly. Dials from written down numbers. I have showed him how to dial from contacts, but have my doubts he can do this correctly.

 

I take him to health appointments etc. So he needs to call me and I need to call him. We recently had a situation where he got his appointment date mixed mixed up, couldn't get hold of me (dialed numbers all wong), and ended up walking and fell over and grazed his arm. Lucky no major damage. But not good.

 

Also something going on with his phone in that calls sometimes don't dial out and calls coming in go to voice mail which I've confirmed. Reception seems full bars. Phone few years old. Dog of a phone to work. Time for new phone solution.

 

Can someone recommend a reliable solution that just works? I wondering about using android voice assistant, but then there a quite few things that could go wrong with that. Also thinking about something like amazon echo voice assistant could be used here. Any ideas appreciated. :-)

 

 

 

 

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MikeB4
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  #3480999 15-Apr-2026 11:48
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Elder tech could be of help here

 

eldertech




Here is a crazy notion, lets give peace a chance.



johno1234
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  #3481003 15-Apr-2026 11:57
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Pardon my ignorance about Parkinsons... but would voice commands be suitable? I find Apple Siri can do most things reasonably accurately including things like making phone calls, reading and responding to messages, starting map navigation etc. It's great when driving - don't need to touch or look at the phone.

 

 

 

 

alasta
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  #3481008 15-Apr-2026 12:04
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Maybe get an iPhone and set up Assistive Access



outdoorsnz

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  #3481023 15-Apr-2026 13:36
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That is absolutely brilliant MikeB4! This one will do the job nicely I think. Four buttons that we can set for the primary people and SOS button at the top. Couldn't be easier than that. 😀

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