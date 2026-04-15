outdoorsnz

I have a friend that has parkinsons and few cogitative issues going on. He current has a TCL onetouch 4g Warehouse mobile. Phone is about 2 years old.

We are having problems with him being able to dial out. Seems to be entering numbers incorrectly. Dials from written down numbers. I have showed him how to dial from contacts, but have my doubts he can do this correctly.

I take him to health appointments etc. So he needs to call me and I need to call him. We recently had a situation where he got his appointment date mixed mixed up, couldn't get hold of me (dialed numbers all wong), and ended up walking and fell over and grazed his arm. Lucky no major damage. But not good.

Also something going on with his phone in that calls sometimes don't dial out and calls coming in go to voice mail which I've confirmed. Reception seems full bars. Phone few years old. Dog of a phone to work. Time for new phone solution.

Can someone recommend a reliable solution that just works? I wondering about using android voice assistant, but then there a quite few things that could go wrong with that. Also thinking about something like amazon echo voice assistant could be used here. Any ideas appreciated. :-)