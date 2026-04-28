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ForumsMobile handsetsAnother old person phone problem
Rikkitic

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#324567 28-Apr-2026 18:37
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I am trying to help someone help someone in a care home with a phone issue. The lady in question is entirely inflexible and can only deal with a phone like the one she has always been used to, which is a land line with a handset. She is unable to cope with a normal cell phone. She needs an old-fashioned handset she can pick up to call out or answer. She previously had a Spark land line on the care home system but that has now been disestablished due to the end of copper. The residents of this home are on their own as far as private phones in their rooms go.

 

Her daughter, who has no technical knowledge, brought a phone from Australia because it has the required handset and she could find nothing comparable in New Zealand. The phone is a Senico, model Easy Dial (no other info on it). The daughter was assured by the phone salesperson that it would work normally in New Zealand.

 

The phone does work fine at different locations, but not at the care home. For some reason random test calls get sent to voicemail instead of ringing the phone. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. At other locations it works perfectly normally all of the time. This problem only seems to occur in the one location where the phone is actually needed.

 

I don’t know much about phones and I don’t know what to do about this situation. Maybe the cell signal is unusually weak in the older lady’s room, or maybe there is some kind of local interference. The daughter says that moving the phone around the room does seem to affect how it works, but the one place it needs to be for the older lady’s access is where it becomes intermittent.

 

The phone also has wi-fi and there is wi-fi at the home, but the daughter has been told that only works on a post-pay account and the phone is currently on Spark pre-pay. She is confused and frankly, so am I. Is there anything to do about this situation? It is all way over my head.

 

 

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

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Linux
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  #3485192 28-Apr-2026 19:06
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Is it this phone? https://www.seniorsphone.com.au/product/fixed-wireless-4g-desk-phone-big-button-4g-senior-phone/

 

Are you sure it supports VoLTE? It must be a coverage issue



MaxineN
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  #3485193 28-Apr-2026 19:07
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Okay let me break this done.

1. She has a cellphone service. Spark prepay can do Wi-Fi calling but only if the phone (the device) can actually support it. So without that she is screwed with the inconsistent coverage(likely cell edge and whilst the phone says its ok, the network can't reach it).

 

2. What that someone actually needs and needs is some form of fixed connection on a very cheap basis and a landline attached to an ATA. A 4G Fixed Wireless service for just a landline is both uneconomical and prone to issue 1 if cell phone coverage is horrendous. However finding an ISP that will do the former is like finding a diamond in some sand.

 

2a. To add to this with actual experiences, at my time at One NZ I've seen a few cases in rest homes(because they are far too well built for their own good that they block out RF), they get setup with FWA on the lowest plan and they don't use data at all(or hardly ever) and they just want a landline. This ends up being a very bad idea because the winds could blow the trees in the wrong direction and now you're in trouble. A few cases we've just flogged to Spark because they did coverage better... this one is the exception, sometimes we managed to convince them to do Fibre Starter + VoIP... but now that's about 25% more.

 

 

 

If we MUST keep the Senico Easy Dial phone then find a provider that does coverage better. 

 

However, at the end of the day it's still an unsupported cellphone, it if quacks like a duck, talks like a duck, walks like a duck, it's probably a duck, a 111 call may fail because it has not been tested or built to be supported for New Zealand's mobile network.

 

Linux:

 

Is it this phone? https://www.seniorsphone.com.au/product/fixed-wireless-4g-desk-phone-big-button-4g-senior-phone/

 

Are you sure it supports VoLTE?

 

 

Well John, considering there are no more 3G networks and it works intermittently it must support it. It's just crappy cell edge coverage.

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

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