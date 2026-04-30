Hey guys, my grandma needs a basic feature phone mainly for calls and texts so these feature cheap mobile phones are the ones she prefers.... I’m choosing between MobiWire and HMD Global but not sure which is more reliable. Looking for something easy to use, with good battery life and preferably big buttons and loud.



Interested in these:



HMD: HMD 105 4G Locked with Spark + Skinny SIM Black - https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/hmd-105-4g-locked-with-spark-skinny-sim-black/R3022017.html

MobiWire: https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/mobiwire-nikiti-2-4g-locked-with-one-nz-sim/R3021782.html





Any advice much appreciated. Thanks