Just to clarify a few things, the Series 3 Tivo that's in NZ/Aust market is the TCD663320 (320GB model) and a very small number of early models for beta testers had 160GB drives (TCD-663160). People often list Tivos on Trademe with no knowledge of their status, so I try to provide some guidance as a "question" added to most listings. Some people accept this with good grace, some ignore, and one person got nasty.

An unmodified Tivo that's gone through the original guided setup, prior to the service shutdown in Nov 2017, will operate like a "dumb VCR" with inaccurate clock, so is not very useful. Once modified with a new PROM chip and patched software, it operates much as it did back when the original service was active, providing a proper guide, series passes, and searches etc. The OzTivo community supported guide has been as reliable as the original service, if not better, , and there are no plans for this to change. A modified Tivo can successfully be factory reset and survive a guided setup if required. Hard disk upgrades to 1TB or 2TB are recommended as all of the original disks were made in 2009, but upgrades can be done later if required, keeping original recordings if required.

If you're lucky, some Tivos had a "Media Access Key" installed at additional cost, and these can be used with 3rd party software like kmttg or pyTivo to transfer and decrypt recordings for saving elsewhere.