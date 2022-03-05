Good afternoon all!
I am looking for a Vodafone TV (VTV) replacement. (Fortunately, we have until September ...)
One option is TiVo! I've been encouraged by the great work of @Spong, particularly as sustainability is very important to our whānau (OK - only moderately important to the teenager), and TiVo fits that bill beautifully. The VTV is the opposite extreme. Tens of thousands of devices that have extremely nice hardware, only 1 to 4 years old, are going to be recycled because of manufacturer DRM. The manufacturer will not allow Vodafone NZ to flash them to make them more open.
Two broad questions:
* Does a modded TiVo do anything other than UHF Freeview (and maybe Internet or Satelite Freeview.) Specifically, is there a way to access on-demand sites, DLNA, or anything else?
* What do I look for when buying one off TradeMe. The ones we see have a model number starting with TCD66. Does this confirm they are series 3? Are there other considerations?
Thanks!
Steve