Hi Geeks

I've bought myself a new Panasonic smart TV - and then a soundbar because the sound was so terrible. However if I pause the TiVo the soundbar doesn't come back on when I restart the programme. The TV and soundbar are connected with HDMI (ARC). Has anyone found a solution to bypass having to turn everything off and on again? The TiVo is very useful for pausing TV if nothing else!