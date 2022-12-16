If you have a modified Tivo and it's recently stopped downloading new EPG data, and you're sure it has a valid internet connection, it could be that it's running the "second to last B8" build software, rather than the latest Vers: 11.3b10.2017.********** software from Oct 2017. You can check by bringing up the Tivo menu, choose “Read New Messages and Settings” then “Account & System Information” then “System Information”. Look for the entry "Software version". If you see "2017" in the software version, you're good. Also, if you have the older, now incompatible software, you'll see a message appear during boot as follows "Loading Ticketmaster 0.2". An in-place upgrade isn't possible, and you'll need a new clean/patched image installed on the hard disk. Current recordings and settings will be lost.

I've heard from a client whose been unable to download new EPG data since moving to Starlink internet. When watching the network status during a forced download, it fails while negotiating. At this stage, we're not sure if Starlink are blocking https on Port 8000 or what maybe the problem. If anyone has experience with Tivo and Starlink, please contribute here.

Also, while I think of it, if there's a series pass you've created using the default setting of "Repeat & first-run" that doesn't work, this should help. Try "All (with duplicates)." You can check the result by checking the "To Do" list once you've created the season pass. TV3 new at 6pm is one such program that requires this, and doesn't end up with multiple recordings of the same episode.