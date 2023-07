I've just been made aware that there's no new EPG data available for any channels from 27/7/23 onwards, and have confirmed it here on my own Tivos. I thought I should report it here, as users often assume the problem is at their end. All connects to the EPG server have been happening without issue, but no new data available.

I've emailed the EPG guys, so it's in their hands now. Please don't expect a fast fix. Usually this happens because their sources dry up, then suddenly start working again.