Sorry, but the digital keys that allowed you to access content between Tivos on your network have expired, and no work's been done to resolve this, to the best of my knowledge.

However, I use the free kmttg Java based Windows program to decrypt and copy recordings over to a PC, or in my case my NAS drive, and can then play the files using Plex from various devices on my network, e.g. Rokus, Amazon Firesticks, or anything that can play media files. You'll definitely need a MAK on your Tivo to do this of course.