My mum’s beloved TiVo is showing a successful connection and updating when I unplugged it and plugged it back in, but when we go to find programs it is saying there is no program data. It then displays an orange light and the background to the menu screens goes pink and she cannot use her remote to scroll. Is her TiVo dying or is there a fix? I’ve had it unplugged for the last couple of days, yet to retry it after that as I haven’t been back to her place, but just wanted to see if this was a known issue at all. Thanks