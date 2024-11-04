Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
TiVo EPG server out of disk space
fe31nz

1199 posts

Uber Geek


#317674 4-Nov-2024 23:39
The EPG server at hd.oztivo.net has run out of disk space this morning, during the upload of the Aus EPG file.  So the upload of the NZ EPG data later in the day failed - rsync was retrying and failing all the time.  I have killed todays upload and it will try again tomorrow.  I do not have root access on hd.oztivo.net, so I can not fix the problem.  It is an easy fix - just delete all the junk files in /tmp that are owned by root, around 183 Mbytes.  But unless somone with root access notices the problem, the uploads will keep on failing.  I do not have an email address to tell anyone about it.  I have emailed the previous maintainer to see if he can help.

 

In the worst case, if hd.oztivo.net remains unusable, I can post instructions here for changing the settings in the NZ TiVos so that they use my virtual machine for EPG downloads, but that will only help the people who are monitoring this forum.

Spong
1005 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3305541 5-Nov-2024 12:59
Hi Stephen,  I've just emailed you. Hopefully we can get this sorted. 




tonygeekzone
23 posts

Geek


  #3305625 5-Nov-2024 16:07
Yes I do hope you can get a reply from them, the TiVo Aussie forums are still active which is a good thing, keep up the great work you do for TiVo NZ

 

Spong
1005 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3305656 5-Nov-2024 18:18
Stephen advises that the problem is resolved for now anyway. 




