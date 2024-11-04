The EPG server at hd.oztivo.net has run out of disk space this morning, during the upload of the Aus EPG file. So the upload of the NZ EPG data later in the day failed - rsync was retrying and failing all the time. I have killed todays upload and it will try again tomorrow. I do not have root access on hd.oztivo.net, so I can not fix the problem. It is an easy fix - just delete all the junk files in /tmp that are owned by root, around 183 Mbytes. But unless somone with root access notices the problem, the uploads will keep on failing. I do not have an email address to tell anyone about it. I have emailed the previous maintainer to see if he can help.

In the worst case, if hd.oztivo.net remains unusable, I can post instructions here for changing the settings in the NZ TiVos so that they use my virtual machine for EPG downloads, but that will only help the people who are monitoring this forum.