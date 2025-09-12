I've got two modded tivos (Lounge and Bedroom). For more than a year now, Lounge has not been able to connect to get program information, all the channels just say 'to be announced' It hasn't really been a problem because we don't record any live TV on the lounge tivo.
However today I thought I'd try doing the 'Clear program information and to do list' but that did nothing.
So next I tried going through the Guided Setup again. It went through the initial Getting Setup Info and the Scanning for Channels no problem but then when it goes on to Getting Program Info, it fails at the Connection stage with 'Failed while negotiating' and I'm now stuck and can't get out of the setup so that I can just go back to using the tivo without program info (we really only use the Lounge tivo to watch PC files)
Any ideas what I can try next? Do I have to look at taking an image of the Bedroom tivo and copying it on to the Lounge drive?
(I knew I should have left the @#$% thing alone)