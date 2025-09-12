Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTiVoI'm stuck in a loop
Glars

Geek
#322695 12-Sep-2025 15:43
I've got two modded tivos (Lounge and Bedroom). For more than a year now, Lounge has not been able to connect to get program information, all the channels just say 'to be announced' It hasn't really been a problem because we don't record any live TV on the lounge tivo.

 

However today I thought I'd try doing the 'Clear program information and to do list' but that did nothing.

 

So next I tried going through the Guided Setup again. It went through the initial Getting Setup Info and the Scanning for Channels no problem but then when it goes on to Getting Program Info, it fails at the Connection stage with 'Failed while negotiating' and I'm now stuck and can't get out of the setup so that I can just go back to using the tivo without program info (we really only use the Lounge tivo to watch PC files)

 

Any ideas what I can try next? Do I have to look at taking an image of the Bedroom tivo and copying it on to the Lounge drive?

 

(I knew I should have left the @#$% thing alone)

 

GrantW
Wannabe Geek


  #3414273 12-Sep-2025 15:54
Howdy, a possible issue could be that Oztivo service doesn't serve your ISP for some reason. Starlink was not served (effectively geoblocked) by Oztivo so I have had to maintain a 3G modem on our network but recently seems that has been fixed. I'd try doing some ping tests to Oztivo and see if you get a response. I've got two TiVo still cranking along quite happily - long may they last! 



Glars

Geek
  #3414284 12-Sep-2025 16:38
The Bedroom tivo gets the program info fine and seeing as my ISP is Spark I think that's a safe provider 8-)

 

i tried the kickstart 57 test and a green screen appeared saying it had detected a serious problem and was going to try and fix it. I let it do its thing (not three hours like the message said) and after the normal tivo startup appeared and went to the Guided setup screen. I went through the steps but it failed at the same stage so I thought I would do another Service 57 in case there were problems hiding problems but no luck, it stopped at the connecting stage

 

