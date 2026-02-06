I'm moving away from using TiVo and have the following available free to a good home (or a bad one that will strip them for parts!)

Fully working TiVo with upgraded drive (I think it's 2TB, system info shows 800 hours HD storage).

Mostly working TiVo with upgraded drive (same 800 hours HD storage). HDMI port is faulty, component output works.

Two that I bought for parts. Were believed to be working at the time of purchase. Good for parts or could be used if you install the new PROM and a suitable HDD image

One that I believe had faulty RAM on the motherboard, PSU seems OK.

I am in Wellington but may be able to deliver between Picton and Queenstown early March (Picton to Queenstown via Twizel, return is via West Coast, Greymouth to Blenheim and Picton) or between Wellington and Taupo early March.

I can ship if you cover the cost of shipping and packaging.