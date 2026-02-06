Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTiVoTiVo boxes to give away
graemeh

2080 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 226


#323949 6-Feb-2026 13:32
Send private message

I'm moving away from using TiVo and have the following available free to a good home (or a bad one that will strip them for parts!)

 

  • Fully working TiVo with upgraded drive (I think it's 2TB, system info shows 800 hours HD storage).
  • Mostly working TiVo with upgraded drive (same 800 hours HD storage).  HDMI port is faulty, component output works.
  • Two that I bought for parts.  Were believed to be working at the time of purchase.  Good for parts or could be used if you install the new PROM and a suitable HDD image
  • One that I believe had faulty RAM on the motherboard, PSU seems OK.

I am in Wellington but may be able to deliver between Picton and Queenstown early March (Picton to Queenstown via Twizel, return is via West Coast, Greymouth to Blenheim and Picton) or between Wellington and Taupo early March.

 

I can ship if you cover the cost of shipping and packaging.

 

Create new topic
GeekGuy
597 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 83


  #3459379 6-Feb-2026 19:15
Send private message

Have  sent a message.



graemeh

2080 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 226


  #3460963 12-Feb-2026 11:41
Send private message

My fully working TiVo went off to its new home today.

 

I'm going to do some swapping around and next week I will have:

 

  • One fully working TiVo with 2TB HDD
  • One TiVo that has the PROM upgrade and only needs the updated HDD to work

I'll drop the other two off at the ewaste centre as both have motherboard faults, although one is usable if you have a component input on your TV.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 