Hey. Am working to rebuild a couple of Tivo's (thanks @spong!). One I am reasonably sure has a hardware issue, the other was hard drive.

Am working through a blank install/guided setup. When I get to the end of Preparing/Connecting/Getting Info/Disconnecting/Loading Info (at 99%) it complains about an Error S02. Now it's already phoned home for the initial download, etc., so it's not a simple network connectivity issue like many of the guides suggest.

Reading through old messages it sounds like there has been 'guide issues' in the past that might be related. Earlier on today I had a complete success which was great - unfortunately, that hard drive (circa 2021!) crapped out this arvo, so that's a no go now too.

I waited until the current problem (12 hour out) had been resolved, and tried again but unfortunately the same result. Get's through the first phases, then I do an antenna scan and pickup the channels, then it does a guide update and fails right at the end with error S02. I've tried with WiFi adapter as well as ethernet but both _seem_ to behave the same way...

Any suggestions for what to try next?