Stu

Stu

Hammered
6558 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#201642 28-Aug-2016 10:46
Send private message

A continuation of this thread, which has been locked out of respect for one of its biggest contributors.

 

 

 

This thread is dedicated to the memory of RileyB (Riley Baker) January 1990 - 15 August 2016. A talented and inspirational photographer.




It's not that I'm agoraphobic, it's just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

rhysb
435 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #1681433 2-Dec-2016 18:23
Send private message

Took these on a trip to Melbourne last week.

 

 

 

 

 

 






Stu

Stu

Hammered
6558 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1681434 2-Dec-2016 18:31
Send private message

Nice! I really need to get out and take a few more photos...




It's not that I'm agoraphobic, it's just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

kickintheeye
112 posts

Master Geek


  #1684691 8-Dec-2016 15:40
Send private message

Wow. Looks like a professional job. Well done.



Raikyn
176 posts

Master Geek


  #1684967 8-Dec-2016 22:11
Send private message

Last couple of weeks

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2648 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #1685018 9-Dec-2016 07:47
Send private message

So is this a thread for badass photographers, or can an amateur post a holiday snap?




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Stu

Stu

Hammered
6558 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1685019 9-Dec-2016 07:57
Send private message

Anybody and everybody! I'm no photographer.




It's not that I'm agoraphobic, it's just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

floydbloke
2829 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #1685021 9-Dec-2016 08:03
Send private message

kiwifidget:

 

So is this a thread for badass photographers, or can an amateur post a holiday snap?

 

 

 

 

Fill yer boots.  No egos or attitudes in here.  Just lots of friendly people.




So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.

 

 



kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2648 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #1685023 9-Dec-2016 08:08
Send private message

My photos are 5MB which is too big. What tool is best for resizing them to 2MB for Geekzone uploading?

 

Edit : Oh, I see you guys used Flickr instead of uploading to GZ, I will try that.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2648 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #1685024 9-Dec-2016 08:21
Send private message

SAM_2225 by Sheryn Hull, on Flickr




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

bigreddog
127 posts

Master Geek


  #1685286 9-Dec-2016 13:40
Send private message

Taken Monday night near Mangaweka with a phone camera, just spotted and snapped. Quality average, largely due to dirty window/mirror, but I really like this shot

 

Raikyn
176 posts

Master Geek


  #1695992 28-Dec-2016 21:55
Send private message

A tern fishing/diving, best way to spend the christmas break :)

 


white-fronted tern by Marc, on Flickr

 


diving by Marc, on Flickr

blakamin
4431 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1695995 28-Dec-2016 22:22
Send private message

A guitar I refinished recently.

 

Started life as a bit of this rubbish...

 

 

 

 

Became this and some photo ops

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

blakamin
4431 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1695998 28-Dec-2016 22:30
Send private message

Dunno why these are sideways... All pics straight out of my camera. Resized  by google. :/

 

 

 

 

gcorgnet
1013 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #1696022 29-Dec-2016 07:28
Send private message

Hey guys, good idea for a thread.

 

Here's one of mine, taken in my kitchen: 

 

 

 

 

A few more on my website: www.gphotography.nz

Sam91
620 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1697572 2-Jan-2017 14:07
Send private message

Here's my brother's shot of the first sunrise of 2017. Wainui Beach, Gisborne.

Shot on a Canon 1DX in an Aquatech water housing.

