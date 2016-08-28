A continuation of this thread, which has been locked out of respect for one of its biggest contributors.
This thread is dedicated to the memory of RileyB (Riley Baker) January 1990 - 15 August 2016. A talented and inspirational photographer.
Took these on a trip to Melbourne last week.
Wow. Looks like a professional job. Well done.
So is this a thread for badass photographers, or can an amateur post a holiday snap?
So is this a thread for badass photographers, or can an amateur post a holiday snap?
Fill yer boots. No egos or attitudes in here. Just lots of friendly people.
My photos are 5MB which is too big. What tool is best for resizing them to 2MB for Geekzone uploading?
Edit : Oh, I see you guys used Flickr instead of uploading to GZ, I will try that.
SAM_2225 by Sheryn Hull, on Flickr
Taken Monday night near Mangaweka with a phone camera, just spotted and snapped. Quality average, largely due to dirty window/mirror, but I really like this shot
A tern fishing/diving, best way to spend the christmas break :)
white-fronted tern by Marc, on Flickr
A guitar I refinished recently.
Started life as a bit of this rubbish...
Became this and some photo ops
Dunno why these are sideways... All pics straight out of my camera. Resized by google. :/
Hey guys, good idea for a thread.
Here's one of mine, taken in my kitchen:
A few more on my website: www.gphotography.nz
Here's my brother's shot of the first sunrise of 2017. Wainui Beach, Gisborne.
Shot on a Canon 1DX in an Aquatech water housing.