neb

neb

#285845 20-May-2021 22:02
Get your cameras read: Get set for the first 'blood supermoon' in nearly 40 years.

xpd

xpd
  #2710433 21-May-2021 06:43
Cool, just got new phone with decent camera, so keen to try it out :D




tdgeek
  #2712975 25-May-2021 19:35
I'm in

msukiwi
  #2712979 25-May-2021 19:50
It made me smile :-)

 

For once, it is a clear night in Christchurch! (Missed seeing so many)



msukiwi
  #2713350 26-May-2021 18:28
And tonight (In Christchurch) - you guessed it!

 

High Cloud!

 

Can't even see the moon itself, only the light through a cloud.

 

Maybe it will clear later?

Stu

Stu
Hammered
  #2713353 26-May-2021 18:33
Cloud also currently hindering visibility in northern Waikato.




networkn
  #2713359 26-May-2021 18:44
msukiwi:

 

It made me smile :-)

 

For once, it is a clear night in Christchurch! (Missed seeing so many)

 

 

They are every 40 years! How old *are* you? :) 

 

 

msukiwi
  #2713361 26-May-2021 18:49
networkn: They are every 40 years! How old *are* you? :) 

 

Older than you obviously think :-) I probably won't make it to the next one though.



Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2713363 26-May-2021 18:50
networkn:

 

msukiwi:

 

It made me smile :-)

 

For once, it is a clear night in Christchurch! (Missed seeing so many)

 

 

They are every 40 years! How old *are* you? :) 

 

 

 

 

behold, the ancient one




Behodar
  #2713368 26-May-2021 18:57
Cloud in Whakatane but I can still see most of the moon. It doesn't look much different from usual...

 

Edit: I didn't realise that it hasn't 'started' yet.

msukiwi
  #2713370 26-May-2021 19:17
It was very bright last night in Christchurch, the yard was so well lit up that I thought the neighbours had a new light!

ANglEAUT
  #2713373 26-May-2021 19:18
FYI:

 

What Time Is the Eclipse?
Starts     8:47 p.m. NZST
Partial Starts     9:44 p.m. NZST
Total Starts     11:11 p.m. NZST
Maximum     11:18 p.m. NZST
Total Ends     11:25 p.m. NZST
Partial Ends     12:52 a.m. NZST
Ends     1:49 a.m. NZST

 

If your views are covered by the cloud, enjoy this live stream brought to you by TimeAndDate.com




Stu

Stu
Hammered
  #2713390 26-May-2021 19:39
Managed a couple of shots of the moon, out to the east. Still some cloud floating around.




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2713420 26-May-2021 21:04
networkn:

 

They are every 40 years! How old *are* you? :) 

 

 

Not sure that’s entirely correct. Last one was 40 years ago but don’t think they occur regularly every 40 years - it’s a moving feast.




nova
  #2713427 26-May-2021 21:45
msukiwi:

 

And tonight (In Christchurch) - you guessed it!

 

High Cloud!

 

Can't even see the moon itself, only the light through a cloud.

 

Maybe it will clear later?

 

 

I live just south of the city and it has been a beautifully clear night out here. I can see the bank of cloud extending out past Halswell so I can believe it it is not so nice in town.

 

Hopefully it clears up, but if not you have a good chance of seeing something if you drive out towards Akaroa and it should be clear once you get just south of Halswell.

mdf

mdf
  #2713438 26-May-2021 22:54
Beautiful clear skies in Welly. Looks amazing!

