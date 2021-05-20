Cool, just got new phone with decent camera, so keen to try it out :D
I'm in
It made me smile :-)
For once, it is a clear night in Christchurch! (Missed seeing so many)
And tonight (In Christchurch) - you guessed it!
High Cloud!
Can't even see the moon itself, only the light through a cloud.
Maybe it will clear later?
msukiwi:
They are every 40 years! How old *are* you? :)
Older than you obviously think :-) I probably won't make it to the next one though.
behold, the ancient one
Cloud in Whakatane but I can still see most of the moon. It doesn't look much different from usual...
Edit: I didn't realise that it hasn't 'started' yet.
It was very bright last night in Christchurch, the yard was so well lit up that I thought the neighbours had a new light!
FYI:
What Time Is the Eclipse?
Starts 8:47 p.m. NZST
Partial Starts 9:44 p.m. NZST
Total Starts 11:11 p.m. NZST
Maximum 11:18 p.m. NZST
Total Ends 11:25 p.m. NZST
Partial Ends 12:52 a.m. NZST
Ends 1:49 a.m. NZST
If your views are covered by the cloud, enjoy this live stream brought to you by TimeAndDate.com
Not sure that’s entirely correct. Last one was 40 years ago but don’t think they occur regularly every 40 years - it’s a moving feast.
I live just south of the city and it has been a beautifully clear night out here. I can see the bank of cloud extending out past Halswell so I can believe it it is not so nice in town.
Hopefully it clears up, but if not you have a good chance of seeing something if you drive out towards Akaroa and it should be clear once you get just south of Halswell.