Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDigital ImagingConverting old DV(avi) footage with Handbrake
sudo

312 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290125 22-Oct-2021 10:31
Send private message

I found a ton of old AVI recordings that came from my DV player from 20 years ago.

 

My Mac cannot read it, so need to convert it to a format that can read it.

 

I am trying to find presets/settings in Handbrake that I can convert it to a more modern format with less loss (and reduce size)

 

When I crank up the quality factor in H.264 and keep it CFR, the size is about 30% bigger that the original. And I have been playing with settings to reduce the size

 

As the originals are pretty low res already (720x576), I don't want to lose much more quality but give me a bit more space.

 

So has anyone got some practical tips/setting to convert with Handbrake, giving me some space saving but not noticeable loss in quality?

Create new topic
openmedia
2788 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2799274 22-Oct-2021 10:40
Send private message

Problem is DV footage is interlaced and the interlacing is often switched with that of normal PAL TV. Most cameras are also MJPEG.

 

For good compression you need a good de-interlacer and then it should compress reasonably well.

 

I used avidemux for my DV footage as it has a great range of encoders and deinterlacers.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
sudo

312 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2799286 22-Oct-2021 10:54
Send private message

openmedia:

 

Problem is DV footage is interlaced and the interlacing is often switched with that of normal PAL TV. Most cameras are also MJPEG.

 

For good compression you need a good de-interlacer and then it should compress reasonably well.

 

I used avidemux for my DV footage as it has a great range of encoders and deinterlacers.

 

 

 

 

From scanning through some old forums they recommend using the Yadif+Bob deinterlacing settings (under filters)

 

After a couple tests, it seems to work well. I notice no difference between the original and the converted file.

 

 

 

My old DV cam (a Canon) didn't use MJPEG.

jonherries
1240 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2799332 22-Oct-2021 11:58
Send private message

H265 is a functionally equivalent codec and much smaller - 10x ish …

Jon



wellygary
6733 posts

Uber Geek


  #2799532 22-Oct-2021 15:12
Send private message

sudo:

 

I found a ton of old AVI recordings that came from my DV player from 20 years ago.

 

My Mac cannot read it, so need to convert it to a format that can read it.

 

 

 If Handbrake can read it to transcode it then VLC should be able to play it ??

jonherries
1240 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2799541 22-Oct-2021 15:34
Send private message

wellygary:

sudo:


I found a ton of old AVI recordings that came from my DV player from 20 years ago.


My Mac cannot read it, so need to convert it to a format that can read it.



 If Handbrake can read it to transcode it then VLC should be able to play it ??



Yep, can be a bit confusing when you start. There is the codec (h264/h265 etc) and the container (mkv mp4 mov). Some of them will only work together or need special combinations to work. VLC is probably the most permissive player for a mix and match approach.

Jon

sudo

312 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2799569 22-Oct-2021 16:42
Send private message

wellygary:

 

 If Handbrake can read it to transcode it then VLC should be able to play it ??

 

 

 

 

The player isn't the problem. Using iMovie to edit it (yeah it's pretty basic but it does the job of basic edits/transitions)

surfisup1000
5098 posts

Uber Geek


  #2799577 22-Oct-2021 16:53
Send private message

sudo:

 

I found a ton of old AVI recordings that came from my DV player from 20 years ago.

 

My Mac cannot read it, so need to convert it to a format that can read it.

 

I am trying to find presets/settings in Handbrake that I can convert it to a more modern format with less loss (and reduce size)

 

When I crank up the quality factor in H.264 and keep it CFR, the size is about 30% bigger that the original. And I have been playing with settings to reduce the size

 

As the originals are pretty low res already (720x576), I don't want to lose much more quality but give me a bit more space.

 

So has anyone got some practical tips/setting to convert with Handbrake, giving me some space saving but not noticeable loss in quality?

 

 

Use h265, although it is supposed to be better for HD I find it is pretty good for SD. 

 

Set the interlacing options, I'd say CRF 18 since quality is more important than file size.... these days storage is sooo cheap anyway. 

 

And, remember to make a backup . And, don't delete the original files.

 

I've found adobe premiere image stabilisation works really well too -- if it didn't crash all the time at least. 

 

 



nitro
464 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2814030 16-Nov-2021 20:46
Send private message

sudo:

 

The player isn't the problem. Using iMovie to edit it (yeah it's pretty basic but it does the job of basic edits/transitions)

 

 

if you're still after options for an editor, you might want to give shotcut a go.

timmmay
18608 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2814034 16-Nov-2021 20:52
Send private message

x265 can be a bit smaller than x264, but I found it wasn't heaps smaller. Playing with all the settings and filters might help, but video can be a bit complex.

 

nitro:

 

if you're still after options for an editor, you might want to give shotcut a go.

 

 

I used Shotcut for a while. It's ok, but I found even a basic commercial package like Premier Elements gives a much better result once you start editing and doing effects.

farcus
1273 posts

Uber Geek


  #2814039 16-Nov-2021 21:01
Send private message

avidemux 3 is propbably the most versatile of the encoders noted above.
Just a note - if you are  going down the x265 route it will take a long time to encode

sudo

312 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2814133 17-Nov-2021 02:31
Send private message

Versatile can be a negative, when you don't have a preset or documented settings to produce optimum results

 

I might just keep the original files and move to an editor that supports avi (like that Shotcut)

farcus
1273 posts

Uber Geek


  #2814375 17-Nov-2021 10:32
Send private message

sudo:

 

Versatile can be a negative, when you don't have a preset or documented settings to produce optimum results

 

I might just keep the original files and move to an editor that supports avi (like that Shotcut)

 

 

it's versatile in the number of formats it can convert from and to.
It has very easy to use presets - probably easier than handbrake.

nitro
464 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2815304 18-Nov-2021 13:53
Send private message

timmmay:

 

I used Shotcut for a while. It's ok, but I found even a basic commercial package like Premier Elements gives a much better result once you start editing and doing effects.

 

 

interesting. i've never had the chance to compare. premiere is a fair bit easier to use (for most) as well.

 

there's also davinci resolve, which may be a bit more challenging, but i like the support for audio plugins.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 