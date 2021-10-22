I found a ton of old AVI recordings that came from my DV player from 20 years ago.

My Mac cannot read it, so need to convert it to a format that can read it.

I am trying to find presets/settings in Handbrake that I can convert it to a more modern format with less loss (and reduce size)

When I crank up the quality factor in H.264 and keep it CFR, the size is about 30% bigger that the original. And I have been playing with settings to reduce the size

As the originals are pretty low res already (720x576), I don't want to lose much more quality but give me a bit more space.

So has anyone got some practical tips/setting to convert with Handbrake, giving me some space saving but not noticeable loss in quality?