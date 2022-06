got a question that popped into my head

say my screen is 3.5K and i am viewing 4K video. this applies in so many scenarios - slightly smaller resolution screen, slightly higher resolution video

how does the image fit on the screen pixels? the screen removes a pixel every few fixed interval?

it probably doesn't matter too much as a pixel isn't really a pixel. it's 1/3 of a what you'd think a pixel should be ie it's either green blue red here and there etc