Greetings,

I have decided to move a copy of all my images from a number of devices to AWS Glacier Deep storage (mainly because cost is around NZ$18.00 per TB per year).

I have lots of images in many DCIM folders from various cameras and phones, but want to achive these to zipped folders according to the subjects 9i.e pets by names, locations visited etc).

What application would you suggest for this- one possibilty I have used in the past is XNView but would welcome other suggestions

Thanks and Regards