Quick Google shows quite a few companies around that offer this service, can someone here personally recommend one they used? Based in Auckland, not looking for the cheapest.

Parents are finally moving out of our family home of 35 years, there will be VHS tapes, kodak slides and a DVR machine with various home movies that would like to digitise. Realise that a good chunk of it will have already deteriorated but I would like to see what can be saved.