Handsomedan

Looks like the New 11 has a few subtle but significant tweaks from the previous model
From their site: $749 NZD
Product Details
- Includes HERO11 Black camera, carrying case, Enduro Rechargeable Battery, curved adhesive mounts, mounting buckle + thumb screw, USB-C cable and free SD card
- Automatically upload footage to the cloud + get a highlight video when charging
- Larger new image sensor delivers an immersive, extra-large field of view.
- Cinematic 5.3K60 + 2.7K240 video with 24.7 megapixel stills from video.
- Stunning 27 megapixel high-res photos.
- Emmy® Award-winning HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilization with Horizon Lock.
- Waterproof to 33ft + built tough.
More interesting for me is the "coming soon" Mini
All of the above in a smaller package with no screen. Perfect for the likes of me who generally have the thing clipped to a helmet or chest mount and review the footage on mobile anyway.