Handsomedan

GoPro Hero 11 Black

Looks like the New 11 has a few subtle but significant tweaks from the previous model

From their site: $749 NZD

Product Details

Includes HERO11 Black camera, carrying case, Enduro Rechargeable Battery, curved adhesive mounts, mounting buckle + thumb screw, USB-C cable and free SD card

Automatically upload footage to the cloud + get a highlight video when charging

Larger new image sensor delivers an immersive, extra-large field of view.

Cinematic 5.3K60 + 2.7K240 video with 24.7 megapixel stills from video.

Stunning 27 megapixel high-res photos.

Emmy® Award-winning HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilization with Horizon Lock.

Waterproof to 33ft + built tough.

More interesting for me is the "coming soon" Mini

All of the above in a smaller package with no screen. Perfect for the likes of me who generally have the thing clipped to a helmet or chest mount and review the footage on mobile anyway.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini