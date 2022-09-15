Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Digital Imaging
New GoPro Hero 11 and GoPro Black Mini launched
Handsomedan

#300521 15-Sep-2022 12:11
GoPro Hero 11 Black

 

Looks like the New 11 has a few subtle but significant tweaks from the previous model

 

From their site: $749 NZD

 

Product Details

 

 

  • Includes HERO11 Black camera, carrying case, Enduro Rechargeable Battery, curved adhesive mounts, mounting buckle + thumb screw, USB-C cable and free SD card
  • Automatically upload footage to the cloud + get a highlight video when charging
  • Larger new image sensor delivers an immersive, extra-large field of view.
  • Cinematic 5.3K60 + 2.7K240 video with 24.7 megapixel stills from video.
  • Stunning 27 megapixel high-res photos.
  • Emmy® Award-winning HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilization with Horizon Lock.
  • Waterproof to 33ft + built tough.

 

 

More interesting for me is the "coming soon" Mini

 

All of the above in a smaller package with no screen. Perfect for the likes of me who generally have the thing clipped to a helmet or chest mount and review the footage on mobile anyway. 

 

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini

 




Create new topic
Handsomedan

  #2968577 15-Sep-2022 12:14
GoProHero11-Black-and-Mini




maoriboy
  #2968609 15-Sep-2022 12:58
Yes, I'm interested in what the 11 mini will bring to the table as this looks ideal for running and biking with.

 

Review from DC Rainmaker on the standard 11 Black.

 

https://www.dcrainmaker.com/2022/09/gopro-hero-11-black-in-depth-review.html





Senecio
  #2968621 15-Sep-2022 13:32
To me the Mini looks like its not quite mini enough. If it was the size of the old Hero 5 session I would be all over it but the pictures I've seen it looks like it fits in some middle ground.

 

I picked up the Hero 10 Black last year, no need to upgrade to the Hero 11 for me. I'm more interested in trying a 360* camera to use alongside the GoPro and the recently announced Insta360 X3 looks pretty good.



Handsomedan

  #2968635 15-Sep-2022 13:58
maoriboy:

 

Yes, I'm interested in what the 11 mini will bring to the table as this looks ideal for running and biking with.

 

Review from DC Rainmaker on the standard 11 Black.

 

https://www.dcrainmaker.com/2022/09/gopro-hero-11-black-in-depth-review.html

 

 

I watched that review this morning and am eagerly awaiting the Mini review on the same channel. He's a good reviewer and will happily point out the flaws, which is refreshing. 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2968640 15-Sep-2022 14:09
I have a GoPro Hero11 Black here and it's a nice step up from the Hero10 - which was itself a great update. The new 7:8 ratio is pretty cool as it allows changing captured movies to any other format really. Also the battery update.

 




