I have shit loads of old negative Kodak gold 35mm strips from a camera. These are all from my childhood that I'd love to get digitised for myself and family. The negatives are about 30-25 years old, but have been stored well and as far as I can see, are in excellent condition, but I don't know much evidence from this besides just viewing it with the naked eye.





There seems to be 3 options I know of for getting them digitised: a professional film developer, buying a film scanner for myself or buying a macro lens for my existing Sony A6000 camera and taking raw photos.

- Professional: Getting them developed seems pretty expensive, but I think it'll be worth it if it's much higher quality than doing it myself with a Camera.

- Film Scanner: I've heard film scanners aren't that great in quality and quite slow? But I don't know much about them.

- Macro Camera Lens: A macro lens could be pricey, but I could find a second one maybe and then just resell it when I'm done. The main problem with this approach seems to be time spent, and time is priceless I guess.

Anyone been through this process before and have any recommendations?