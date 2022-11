Hi,

Himself has a poster made up of a collage of rugby images.

It's about 94*62cm, but adhered to a hardboard backing.

Warehouse Stationery and a local copy shop in Pukekohe are unable to copy it because of it's size and backing.

Too big for their flatbed scanners and can't be fed through a continuous scanner.

Can anyone recommend a place where we could take it to be digitalised?

Yes, I have taken a photo of it, but enlarging the photo back to 94*62cm is pretty ropey looking.

Thanks.