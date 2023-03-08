updating this since its been a while...

What is everyone using to process their photos now? Since moving exclusively to Ubuntu, Ive started using Darktable. It used to be horrible but for the last 12 months or more its been quite good. its very similar now to lightroom without the ongoing cost! Im enjoying playing with the new Sigmoid module :)

I was watching one video which said convert your photos to Black and White then adjust exposure, then back to colour for the rest of the processing so I will have to try that.

Is there any other software worth looking at?

Also wondering if anyone in Auckland wants to do some street photography some time? or a geekzone group thing?