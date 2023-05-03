Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Canon 450D opinion

#304432 3-May-2023 09:06
I've been offered a Canon 450D with bunch of accessories including tripod and two lenses for $250 - it does have a slight quirk where images seem to "bounce" in the viewfinder at random but otherwise works fine. (I used it for a weekend previously and noticed this).

 

Good deal.... ? Even just for the lenses (Ones a Sigma zoom - dont ask me exact specs :D ) Zoom lens is appealing to me due to my interest in motorsports etc.

 

I know its getting on in age and 12MP, but for "starting" out with a decent camera I figure it'll be good....

 

TIA

 

 




  #3070750 3-May-2023 10:06
As a Canon camera user (above amateur but nowhere near Pro) I do agree that the camera is a little old but as a starting out camera its great, and the thing is you still get two lenses with it so as long as you stick with a DSLR camera in the future and not one of the new Mirrorless ones your lenses will still be of great use to you. (P.S and if you wanted to borrow gear there are those of us that live near by with some fun lenses like 150-600mm)

 

So personally as a start for your gear I think it would be a great idea, and you get a tripod too (though those are not that expensive really)




