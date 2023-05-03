I've been offered a Canon 450D with bunch of accessories including tripod and two lenses for $250 - it does have a slight quirk where images seem to "bounce" in the viewfinder at random but otherwise works fine. (I used it for a weekend previously and noticed this).

Good deal.... ? Even just for the lenses (Ones a Sigma zoom - dont ask me exact specs :D ) Zoom lens is appealing to me due to my interest in motorsports etc.

I know its getting on in age and 12MP, but for "starting" out with a decent camera I figure it'll be good....

TIA