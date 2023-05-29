As per the subject, is there somewhere to sell camera gear and avoid the sort of commission Trademe take off you? This reasonably high end gear: Canon 1DC body, Sekonix L-758DR, Canon 135mm F2L, Manfrotto tripod with ball head, and I might sell my Canon 100-400mm Mk2.

I am making room to buy a Canon Mirrorless for travelling as I don't want to carry a DSLR (Canon 5DS and 24-70mm F2.8L) and cell phone cameras just don't match proper camera image quality IME. I am starting from scratch looking at mirrorless cameras, and would welcome advice and recommendations. I'd like to stay with Canon.