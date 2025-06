Hi all, I'd love to set up a photobooth for our christmas party, but am haaving trouble finding software that will work.

I want to use windows based, so I can use my Canon G7X, which Windows can detect via USB. I'm struggling to find software that will work that way. I want good photos, so don't want to use a phone or tablet. Happy to pay for the software, but will probably only use it once, so don't want to overspend.

has anyone had luck setting this up?

Cheers all :)