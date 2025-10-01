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ForumsDigital ImagingAdvice on IP CCTV camera choice and cloud hosting please
electricboat

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#322863 1-Oct-2025 14:58
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Hi there,

 

I need to install 3 or 4 CCTV cameras most of which should ideally be wifi (with power supply available) but could be wired to ethernet if necessary.

 

They will be spread across different wifi networks and routers linked by ethernet and/or powerline ethernet but all will have an internet connection.

 

I would like at least 7 days of video stored online in the cloud, preferably 14, preferably continuous recording but if it is motion detection then it should store at least 5 minutes before and after the incident.

 

For various reasons I cannot have an NVR located onsite, I would like direct to cloud recording so that there will be video recorded from the camera up to the moment of disconnection if one of the cameras is stolen.

 

I'm on a tight budget, both for the monthly subscription and for the purchase of the cameras.

 

I have a high level of technical skill (linux servers etc.) but I have very little time, so it needs to be a quick setup but there's no problem if it involves using the command line and such.

 

The cameras need to be outdoor with good night vision, some with a wide viewing angle and some with a long distance view, and ideally as compact and unobtrusive as possible.

 

I searched for previous forum topics on this but they are rather out of date, does anyone have recent experience and advice.

 

I don't want to be locked into a proprietary service for hosting so the cameras and hosting should use a standard protocol such as ONVIF.

 

I need them fairly quickly so stock in NZ would be preferred.

 

Firstly: What cameras do people recommend?

 

Secondly: What cloud hosting service do you recommend with reasonable cost for 3-4 cameras? Preferably with servers in NZ to reduce latency.

 

Thanks everyone!

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Jase2985
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  #3420331 1-Oct-2025 16:09
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As an FYI, my each of my 4MP cameras record for 14 days and take up 1TB of space each. Factor that into your equation when thinking about cloud storage. its a lot of data to be transfering without something local.

 

 

 

i just backup events to my cloud storage.



Jase2985
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  #3420336 1-Oct-2025 16:26
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Also why NZ servers, you are retrieving video, it will make little difference where its hosted.

 

And you mention tight budget, but all your wants point towards high-end cameras, if your budget is tight then you will have to compromise on some of them.

electricboat

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  #3420338 1-Oct-2025 16:30
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Thanks, yes, I can compromise on any of the things which say "preferably" in the original post, including NZ servers, that's not essential.



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  #3420345 1-Oct-2025 16:49
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You haven't specified your budget for either the cameras or the cloud hosting, as that's going to affect what people recommend.

electricboat

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  #3420354 1-Oct-2025 17:05
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I did say I'm looking for the lowest possible cost which meets my requirements but I cannot compromise on things like a standard ONVIF connection.

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  #3420357 1-Oct-2025 17:17
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There is no point in me recommending you a $500 camera which meets all your requirements, when your budget is $300 a camera. You don't leave much place for compromise on the camera specs. 

 

Help us out by providing more info

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

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electricboat

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  #3420430 1-Oct-2025 21:40
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We have now purchased a set of 4 Dahua 5MP ONVIF cameras, still looking for advice on affordable cloud services if anyone has some experience please? 

michaelmurfy
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  #3420431 1-Oct-2025 21:55
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Based on the requirements, lack of budget and information I honestly think the only “cloud hosted” option that’ll fit your budget is one you self host.




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coffeebaron
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  #3420435 1-Oct-2025 22:27
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Get an NVR, install at a friend's house, VPN the camera feeds there. Or to a data centre.

 

I have a contact that does this professionally, but not cheap. 




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  #3420438 1-Oct-2025 22:49
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We've done this in the past, either hosting a hardware NVR or a VM, plus a non-internet fibre tail to push the feeds over (just on the off chance that amount of data trips your ISPs fair use policy) but as others have said, it's not a budget solution.




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electricboat

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  #3420439 1-Oct-2025 23:06
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Thanks coffeebaron, that's the first helpful suggestion but I'm really hoping to keep things simple with a cloud service if possible.

 

I looked at camcloud and that seems reasonable, 10 usd per camera for 14 days of recording. Does anyone here have experience of using that or any similar service in NZ? Anyone know of a better alternative?

 

I guess camcloud are hosted overseas so latency might be an issue and international data might be more likely to trigger an ISPs fair use limits?

 

 

 
 
 
 

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michaelmurfy
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  #3420441 1-Oct-2025 23:28
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electricboat: I guess camcloud are hosted overseas so latency might be an issue and international data might be more likely to trigger an ISPs fair use limits?

 

Latency is the least of your concern here. I'm more thinking security of your data. ISP fair use limits are not really a thing these days...

 

I personally wouldn't ever use a service like this. Host a NVR yourself as this is ticking all your boxes - a NZ based virtual machine is cheap or just get a physical NVR installed at a property and VPN through to it.

 

I don't know why latency is a big deal either as even if your cameras were feeding over to Sydney you're only talking ~30ms. If you wanted a ready made solution then Ring offers cloud recording with 24/7 recording on supported cameras for a subscription with great apps: https://ring.com/plans

 

 




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electricboat

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  #3420442 1-Oct-2025 23:31
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Thank michael, data security isn't an issue in this case, the cameras are not in a private place. Why do you think ring is better than CamCloud?

michaelmurfy
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  #3420444 1-Oct-2025 23:44
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electricboat: Why do you think ring is better than CamCloud?

 

Established, proven product with a great app. Far, far cheaper too...




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Jase2985
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  #3420471 2-Oct-2025 08:39
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@electricboat what cameras did you end up getting?

 

why do you need low latency for watching recorded video?

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