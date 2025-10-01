electricboat

Hi there,

I need to install 3 or 4 CCTV cameras most of which should ideally be wifi (with power supply available) but could be wired to ethernet if necessary.

They will be spread across different wifi networks and routers linked by ethernet and/or powerline ethernet but all will have an internet connection.

I would like at least 7 days of video stored online in the cloud, preferably 14, preferably continuous recording but if it is motion detection then it should store at least 5 minutes before and after the incident.

For various reasons I cannot have an NVR located onsite, I would like direct to cloud recording so that there will be video recorded from the camera up to the moment of disconnection if one of the cameras is stolen.

I'm on a tight budget, both for the monthly subscription and for the purchase of the cameras.

I have a high level of technical skill (linux servers etc.) but I have very little time, so it needs to be a quick setup but there's no problem if it involves using the command line and such.

The cameras need to be outdoor with good night vision, some with a wide viewing angle and some with a long distance view, and ideally as compact and unobtrusive as possible.

I searched for previous forum topics on this but they are rather out of date, does anyone have recent experience and advice.

I don't want to be locked into a proprietary service for hosting so the cameras and hosting should use a standard protocol such as ONVIF.

I need them fairly quickly so stock in NZ would be preferred.

Firstly: What cameras do people recommend?

Secondly: What cloud hosting service do you recommend with reasonable cost for 3-4 cameras? Preferably with servers in NZ to reduce latency.

Thanks everyone!