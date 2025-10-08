I have a Brother MFC-J470DW all-in-one scanner/printer. I want to scan an item then print it at original size. My latest foray is using Disketch. It prints to size but cuts off the image on one side no matter how I place the image.
TIA
Perhaps dig into the print settings….usually an option for scaling, borders, no borders etc etc etc.
Same here with my Brother all-in-one. Scanned a ruler and printed it, setting 'Actual Size' on the printer dialog. However the image was about 1cm out
Sorted, thanks. Dug deeper into Disketch instructions and found I had the paper orientation wrong.
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