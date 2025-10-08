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ForumsDigital ImagingScan and Print in Life Size
Spirax

72 posts

Master Geek
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#322938 8-Oct-2025 10:44
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I have a Brother MFC-J470DW all-in-one scanner/printer.  I want to scan an item then print it at original size.  My latest foray is using Disketch. It prints to size but cuts off the image on one side no matter how I place the image.

 

TIA

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Goosey
3018 posts

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  #3422966 8-Oct-2025 11:34
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Perhaps dig into the print settings….usually an option for scaling, borders, no borders etc etc etc.

 

 



johno1234
3386 posts

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  #3422972 8-Oct-2025 11:43
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Same here with my Brother all-in-one. Scanned a ruler and printed it, setting 'Actual Size' on the printer dialog. However the image was about 1cm out 

Spirax

72 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 7


  #3423019 8-Oct-2025 14:28
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Sorted, thanks.  Dug deeper into Disketch instructions and found I had the paper orientation wrong.

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