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ForumsDigital ImagingTopaz Studio and Ai Generally

TLD

TLD

909 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 265


#324566 28-Apr-2026 16:38
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I've owned Topaz Photo Ai for a couple of years, but thought the change to Topaz Photo and its subscription model too expensive for what it was. Plus you just never know if what you commit to a year's subscription today, will become native inside Photoshop tomorrow.  However, they bought the price way down a week or so back making a full Studio subscription just US$163 a year, and I couldn't resist.  I've been one of the Adobe Community Experts since 2009 so get all my Adobe apps for free along with 4000 Generative Credits a month, so NZ$23 a month looked reasonable and you get a bunch of apps with Studio. 

 

What I have been enjoying the most id restoring old family images for myself and friends. This is a before and after of my dad aged four:

 

 

This is mostly Topaz Mosaic plus Topaz Photo (Gigapixel works as well), but with final touches done with a Nano Banana prompt (10 credits)

 

You can up res up to six times with incredible results.  You also get aps for doing the same thing with video, but I have not tried that yet.

 

The downside is that when the Ai has to guess, it doesn't always make good choices.  The L-plate on the original tells us that the bike was not a BSA twin.  I fixed by finding out what the bike was and swapping it with Nano Banana using a reference image of the real bike.

 

 

 

 

 




Trevor Dennis
Rapaura (near Blenheim)

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enserf
20 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 8

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  #3485157 28-Apr-2026 16:55
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I always wondered what results were like outside of their promotional material. Impressive.

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