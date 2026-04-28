I've owned Topaz Photo Ai for a couple of years, but thought the change to Topaz Photo and its subscription model too expensive for what it was. Plus you just never know if what you commit to a year's subscription today, will become native inside Photoshop tomorrow. However, they bought the price way down a week or so back making a full Studio subscription just US$163 a year, and I couldn't resist. I've been one of the Adobe Community Experts since 2009 so get all my Adobe apps for free along with 4000 Generative Credits a month, so NZ$23 a month looked reasonable and you get a bunch of apps with Studio.

What I have been enjoying the most id restoring old family images for myself and friends. This is a before and after of my dad aged four:

This is mostly Topaz Mosaic plus Topaz Photo (Gigapixel works as well), but with final touches done with a Nano Banana prompt (10 credits)

You can up res up to six times with incredible results. You also get aps for doing the same thing with video, but I have not tried that yet.

The downside is that when the Ai has to guess, it doesn't always make good choices. The L-plate on the original tells us that the bike was not a BSA twin. I fixed by finding out what the bike was and swapping it with Nano Banana using a reference image of the real bike.