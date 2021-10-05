So ... woke up this morning and no access to the trio FB, IG and WA...
So ... woke up this morning and no access to the trio FB, IG and WA...
This is interesting ...
Unfortunately a few other things I need for work seem to be down too
(That 60 minutes link doesn't surprise me in the slightest - it goes hand in hand with different treatment of those who have paid advert accounts and those who don't when it comes to censoring too)
Oh no, however will I muck around and waste time now.
Handle9: There is a god after all.
I for one welcome our new way of life and everyone will get a break from the dystopian social media website.
Now the loading speed of all other pages are significantly better without the embedded crap, tracking URLs, 3rd party cookies. :)
Did Zucc post a picture of his own nipples by mistake?
https://twitter.com/dok2001/status/1445056572703625218
Facebook DNS and other services are down. It appears their BGP routes have been withdrawn from the internet.
@Cloudflare 1.1.1.1 started seeing high failure in last 20mins.
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Facebook's software is so dysfunctional and flaky that I thought it was just operating as normal when I was struggling to use it this morning.
engedib:
Now the loading speed of all other pages are significantly better without the embedded crap, tracking URLs, 3rd party cookies. :)
It is affecting other services too - their DNS failure means some DNS are being overloaded with lookups and preventing traffic from happening.
