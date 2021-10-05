Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSocial networks, social media, and toolsFacebook and Co down
So ... woke up this morning and no access to the trio FB, IG and WA... 

Same here, even via international VPNs

This is interesting ... 

There is a god after all.



Unfortunately a few other things I need for work seem to be down too

 

(That 60 minutes link doesn't surprise me in the slightest - it goes hand in hand with different treatment of those who have paid advert accounts and those who don't when it comes to censoring too)

Oh no, however will I muck around and waste time now.

Handle9: There is a god after all.

 

 

 

I for one welcome our new way of life and everyone will get a break from the dystopian social media website.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

To be fair, FB is pretty toxic and cancerous, it should be electronically nuked from existence.



Oh the calamity.

Now the loading speed of all other pages are significantly better without the embedded crap, tracking URLs, 3rd party cookies. :)

Did Zucc post a picture of his own nipples by mistake?

Glad I am not working in a call centre for a ISP think of the calls they must be getting!

" I pay you for internet access get Facebook working now or I won't pay my bill "

" My texting is not working "




[Mod Edit |Stu| As per FUG, use proper names.]

https://twitter.com/dok2001/status/1445056572703625218 

 

Facebook DNS and other services are down.  It appears their BGP routes have been withdrawn from the internet. 
@Cloudflare 1.1.1.1 started seeing high failure in last 20mins.

I knew there was something in that vaccine…




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Facebook's software is so dysfunctional and flaky that I thought it was just operating as normal when I was struggling to use it this morning. 

engedib:

 

Now the loading speed of all other pages are significantly better without the embedded crap, tracking URLs, 3rd party cookies. :)

 

 

It is affecting other services too - their DNS failure means some DNS are being overloaded with lookups and preventing traffic from happening.




