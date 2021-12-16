TommySharp

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Seek.co.nz and our own application form?
#291964 16-Dec-2021 12:14
I'm running out of places to look for help so thought there might be someone on Geekzone who might have some knowledge.

 

I am in the process of posting a job advert on Seek.co.nz and need the "Apply" button to direct candidates to an application form we have built on our own website. I have been going round and round with Seek customer service who keep redirecting me to register to become an integration partner.

 

This sounds like overkill to me!

 

Does anyone know how to get this kind of "linkout" on the apply button? These are 2 example adverts I found on seek where the first one is the behaviour I want....

 

  #2833399 16-Dec-2021 12:38
Make it part of the application process....  "Anyone who clicks the Apply button will fail. All who click this link here, will be guaranteed a call"

 

Seek just want regular income from advertisers I guess, but not everyone is big enough for that.

 

Tried TradeMe Jobs ?

 

 




  #2833535 16-Dec-2021 15:06
I'm slowly finding out that there is a legacy "LinkOut" feature that is no longer supported.

 

Now clients must pay $2500 for Seek to setup an "Apply with SEEK" feature and then we'd have to pay our developer to create a special integration to authenticate, ask permission and then pull the candidates info down from SEEK.

 

Good times.....

 

Good suggestion, although their platform rips out any URLs in the job advert.

  #2834988 17-Dec-2021 16:03
As some-one who recently applied for jobs via Seek, I hate the link-out type of job ad. Inevitably it means entering all my details into yet another Seek-like database.

 

  • IMHO, it says to the applicant "your time isn't valuable", which isn't a good message to receive.
  • My personal information is now protected by yet another organisation of indeterminate security
  • In some cases it's also a source of spam ("you might be interested in this job in Invercargill because it mentions 'engineer' which is in your CV")

 

