TommySharp

I'm running out of places to look for help so thought there might be someone on Geekzone who might have some knowledge.

I am in the process of posting a job advert on Seek.co.nz and need the "Apply" button to direct candidates to an application form we have built on our own website. I have been going round and round with Seek customer service who keep redirecting me to register to become an integration partner.

This sounds like overkill to me!

Does anyone know how to get this kind of "linkout" on the apply button? These are 2 example adverts I found on seek where the first one is the behaviour I want....