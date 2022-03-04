Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Google account has been disabled
KTran

#294085 4-Mar-2022 09:51
Please let me know if there is a better place to post this.

 

About 2 weeks ago, I woke up to find my google account had been disabled. No access to Gmail, App store, Photos, Drive etc. This account is about 2 decades old and holds all my family photos (paying for the 1 TB google storage). When trying to login, I was informed the account was disabled and was presented with a form to submit for a review. I did so, asking why my account was disabled and what I can do to remedy this. Two days later, I received a short response saying my account violated Googles Terms of Service and will not be reinstated. That's it. No other information. I still have no idea why my account was disabled, but more importantly, I would like to access all my data stored on the account, especially all my family photos. Thought I'd share this here to see if anyone has any advice on what I can next. Thanks.

xpd

  #2878776 4-Mar-2022 10:25
I had that just recently as well with a family members account - no idea why, the account was hardly used. Requested it to be restored and got denied. Thankfully wasnt anything in it to be concerned over.

 

But that sucks if you were paying for the service! They need to investigate that for sure..... but getting hold of a real person might be a mission :-/

 

Good luck....

 

 




JaseNZ
  #2878791 4-Mar-2022 10:45
Yeah it sucks they won't give you a reason why and its very frustrating.

 

Facebook did that to me and I had zero recourse at all.




Behodar
  #2878821 4-Mar-2022 10:58
Are you able to do a "takeout" or does that require an active account?

 
 
 
 


MikeB4
  #2878825 4-Mar-2022 11:04
Google really has moved a long way from the "don't do evil"

KTran

  #2878826 4-Mar-2022 11:06
Behodar:

 

Are you able to do a "takeout" or does that require an active account?

 

 

I have tried that but you need to log in first before you can 'takeout'.

 

My account is disabled and I cannot log into it.

surfisup1000
  #2878896 4-Mar-2022 11:18
Can you take them to the disputed tribunal? Just interested.

timmmay
  #2878897 4-Mar-2022 11:21
This doesn't help you, but I do a quarterly export of all data from my Google / Facebook / etc accounts, and a monthly export of calandar and email. That way if I lose my account I have a reasonably up to date backup.

 
 
 
 


MikeB4
  #2878900 4-Mar-2022 11:24
surfisup1000: Can you take them to the disputed tribunal? Just interested.

 

I have no idea but would Google come under their jurisdiction?  Google has a registered company here #1786635 NZBN 9429034243282. The registered office is Simpson Grierson, Level 27, 88 Shortland Street, Auckland , New Zealand 

