Please let me know if there is a better place to post this.

About 2 weeks ago, I woke up to find my google account had been disabled. No access to Gmail, App store, Photos, Drive etc. This account is about 2 decades old and holds all my family photos (paying for the 1 TB google storage). When trying to login, I was informed the account was disabled and was presented with a form to submit for a review. I did so, asking why my account was disabled and what I can do to remedy this. Two days later, I received a short response saying my account violated Googles Terms of Service and will not be reinstated. That's it. No other information. I still have no idea why my account was disabled, but more importantly, I would like to access all my data stored on the account, especially all my family photos. Thought I'd share this here to see if anyone has any advice on what I can next. Thanks.