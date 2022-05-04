Does anyone know what protection Facebook marketplace has or what their terms / conditions are? – e.g. if we buy something and the sale turns sour?

Reason for asking is wife and I were interested in buying a piece of furniture on FB marketplace

It was too big to fit in our car but seller offered to deliver it for a bit extra – which we were happy with

Seller then said they wanted full payment in their bank beforehand… and this is where we were a bit skeptical.

We didn’t have any of the sellers details apart from their Facebook name (the name the item was listed under) and the suburb they lived in.

I’ve read stories online of people buying stuff on FB marketplace and paying in full, then the seller either doesn’t send the item or does a runner and disappears or closes down their FB account never to be heard from again.

We didn’t want to pay over $400 only for something like this to happen to us, so we politely declined to purchase the item

My question is – what are our rights if this does happen? Will FB be able to do anything – or is it buyer beware?

I know if something like this happens on Trade me, they will act and provide sellers details or disable sellers account, but I'm not sure about FB Marketplace

any advice would be helpful thanks