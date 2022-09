Interesting issue with FB naming protocols.



Many of my family have fb accounts in our proper surname. It is a 3 letter one that can also be used to describe other things.



When I tried to set up an acc for my 13yo child, the surname was rejected as it fails their policy it seems.



I have uploaded a copy of a bc to prove the name but have had no reply. Of course there is no actual contact option.



Has anyone else come up against this?