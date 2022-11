Twitter is a dead man walking.

NOTHING Musk has been involved in is worth close to its market cap (Tesla should be about 1% of its cap based on other car makers)

I have dumped 99% of my (anti) Social network stuff, I am on Facebook about 2 minutes a day just for family stuff.

I run ad blockers and anti-tracking software, run my phone etc through my home VPN to hide where I am, and make use of Pi-hole

Twitter was an open sewer at best.

Trump will be allowed back on very shortly as Musk tries to bring more eyes back to twitter, this will only cause MORE brand damage.

Celebrities , companies and advertisers are leaving, they are VERY nervous about Musk (and rightly so)

The decent programmers, security staff, networking staff , etc will be furiously looking for new jobs, they know the death of twitter can't be far away.

When twitter dies, the whole Musk house of cards goes with him, all of the assets (Tesla etc)will be bought up at fire sale rates by others .

ALL other social networks will struggle with the worst twitter had to offer heading their way as the extremists try and find another platform to should from.

For those old enough to remember Reginald Perrin....Welcome to Grot.