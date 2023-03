Hi there,



I operate a website that gets a decent amount of users in New Zealand and Australia.

It's a single page website and gets decent speed and I have the option to move the servers to Singapore or India. Additionally, I have it cached via Cloudflare.



I know ideally that it should be hosted in one of the Oceania servers but my hosting provider does not offer this and I'm not in the position to move my hosting.



Would moving it to one of the Asian hosting servers improve my speed?