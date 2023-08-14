Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Facebook market scammers

#306689 14-Aug-2023 07:04
Facebook really needs some system to help lower the chance of being scammed via their Marketplace.....  

 

Miss 16 came to me over the weekend, and said "I think I've been scammed". 

 

She likes her "label" clothing, and had seen someone selling some Stussy branded gear second hand at good prices, so enquired about an article, and was happy with the response and said she'd take it.

 

The seller , "John Micheal", gave a bank account number (which is getting reported to Police and bank), and Miss 16 thought that was it. But after a week, no clothing arrived. So she queried "John", and he just blocked her. 

 

Thats when she approached me.

 

So I found the item still being listed amongst others, and asked if was still available, and if so could I pick it up. 

 

He replied after a few hours, "still available, post only". So I asked him why it was still available when my daughter had paid for it. (hey, worth a shot :D )  He did the obvious and blocked me.

 

It was minimal $$ in the scheme of things, but does show FB really need some sort of verification/escrow service to try and prevent this sort of thing. Only thing you can do is report the seller but this has to be done BEFORE they block you. So you don't know until its too late.

 

 

 

I've since advised Miss 16 that going forward, to come see me before agreeing to purchasing anything via FB so we can assess if it seems legit or not. 

 

We encourage our kids to be independent and do things themselves, but then you end up with scumbags like "John" who are such low life that stealing candy from a baby means nothing, and if really puts kids off trying to do things themselves in fear of being ripped off/ridiculed. 

 

I feel bad for Miss 16, as its money she's earnt via chores and her band but its a life lesson as well unfortunately. 

 

 

 

She soon forgot about it though, when another FB deal she had on the go went extremely well and shes over the moon with her new guitar pedal board :)

 

 




  #3115446 14-Aug-2023 07:28
It really is the wild west, I've bought and sold things on there and haven't had a problem but as you've outlined if there is a problem there's nothing that can or will be done.

 
 
 
 

  #3115452 14-Aug-2023 08:02
I have had some interesting dealings on there, the worse is someone that would not leave my house.  Was selling a s23 ultra (about 6 week old phone selling as it was crashing my cars media software), arrange a time and the amount to pay, he asked if he could do bank transfer (different banks) said no as it had to be cash.  Guy said he would be here 6pm, turn ups at 6.45pm.  Wants to check the phone, let him check it, he then spends 1.5 hours going over every test you can think, including IMEI blocking (from a US website so point less and pointed that out to him).  He then asked to do bank transfer, told him no its cash.  He did not bring any so then had to go to the ATM up the road (10 / 20 minutes max).  He was away for 45 minutes, message to see if he was coming back, then back again about 9.15/9.30pm and then wanted to test a whole lot of other things on the phone as well.  In the end it was getting close to 10pm and I wanted to go to bed and told him either he wants it or not but needed to make his mind up and go.  He took the phone and paid but my god I was not ready for how long it took, normally it's a 5 / 10-minute thing.


 


There was another time when something just didn't feel right about the trade and arranged to meet away from the house (local mall carpark).  Got the info of time, 9pm etc and what their car looked like, drive down and it was a car full of people.  Was like nope, not stopping and called off the trade (car full of younger people, not really the type I would want to face myself).


Oh and the time i sold a smart watch but then found out they were in hamilton (when i said pickup in albany auckland).  The person then said something along the lines of "oh as i am paying this much (already $100 offf) you will need to pay for my petrol to get to albany and back" and then sent me his bank account details.


 


In fact, market place is just random, had people offer way below asking and then send messages like "well you will be back when it doesn't sell and beg me to take it" then i sell it and get a message from the low ball offer going nuts because I sold it to someone else for higher than they were willing to pay and how I knew they were interested in it and how I should buy it back from the person I sold it to and then sell it to "mr low ball" for the price he wants to pay.


 


Best trick i have found however, if you are trying to give something away for free (to get it out of the house etc) then put it on for $10, they will low ball you down to $5, accept that and when they turn up just say "don't worry about the $$" they get very thankful and leave.


 


 


 


 


 


 

  #3115455 14-Aug-2023 08:14
Some of the more reputable buy/sell pages (not just the Marketplace) require you to date/username a piece of paper into the photos of the listing. This helps mitigate dodgy listings, but it's obviously not foolproof.

Before locked profiles you could check the sellers profile and get an indication of how active they were on Facebook, vs newly generated account that could indicate a scammer.



  #3115459 14-Aug-2023 08:32
I have found Facebook Marketplace a great place to browse and a terrible place to buy. 

 

Every kind of experience you can name from good to bad and never for a large value item, either. 

 

I'll stick with the exorbitant fees for TM going forward. 




  #3115465 14-Aug-2023 08:40
Handsomedan:

 

I have found Facebook Marketplace a great place to browse and a terrible place to buy. 

 

Every kind of experience you can name from good to bad and never for a large value item, either. 

 

I'll stick with the exorbitant fees for TM going forward. 

 

 

I have been doing the same and just waiting for the 50% - 100% off selling fees day.  I do think facebook market has lowered the overall pricing for items you are trying to sell as people now point out that its $$ lower via market place etc.  

  #3115466 14-Aug-2023 08:41
tripp:

I have had some interesting dealings on there, the worse is someone that would not leave my house.  Was selling a s23 ultra (about 6 week old phone selling as it was crashing my cars media software), arrange a time and the amount to pay, he asked if he could do bank transfer (different banks) said no as it had to be cash.



From a buyer's perspective you can see how dodgy that sale looks. Someone spends a truckload of money on a phone then wants to convert it into untraceable cash rather than wait for a software update that Google and Samsung said they were working on.

  #3115474 14-Aug-2023 09:01
Bung:
tripp:

 

I have had some interesting dealings on there, the worse is someone that would not leave my house.  Was selling a s23 ultra (about 6 week old phone selling as it was crashing my cars media software), arrange a time and the amount to pay, he asked if he could do bank transfer (different banks) said no as it had to be cash.



From a buyer's perspective you can see how dodgy that sale looks. Someone spends a truckload of money on a phone then wants to convert it into untraceable cash rather than wait for a software update that Google and Samsung said they were working on.

 

I can understand that but I also had the receipt from samsung showing payment in full etc.  I also did not want to wait months / years for google/samsung/car maker to create a patch that would stop the crashing.  When it would crash it would take out the whole Media System of the car which also impacted the reversing camera and other things, this crash was happening 2 or 3 times a week and could also happen while driving.  I would then have to spend 45 minutes + on resetting everything in the car and also on android auto.  Made the switch to iOS, have not had a crash since.  My flip4 etc would not do this so I think it was Android 13 which was only on the s23 ultra at launch.



  #3115541 14-Aug-2023 10:18
I don't use FB but my wife does. Recently she has agreed to purchase various items of furniture and three times the seller has pulled out at the last minute "oh sorry my son already sold it" "oh sorry my sister decided she wanted this" "oh sorry decided not to sell it". 

 

She's also scored a few good deals but the ratio of time wasters to genuine sellers is quite high.

 

I've only been scammed once on TradeMe, from a seller "in trade" no less. Just because they have a high feedback rating doesn't mean they don't have a large number of negative feedbacks... 

