Hi,

It's that time of year where the people in the club I belong to have to fill in their membership renewal forms.

Currently I email them a word doc, which they either fill in and email back or gasp! print out and post or hand deliver.

Does anyone know of a site that will let me create (free) a basic form (name, contact details, payment) whereby the member can fill it in without having to sign up to the website as part of the process?

Cheers.