Helping out on this. Bear with me as I don't use FB.

OK so they've lost access to their FB page. Does not come up under their profile. But page is still viewable (public) from page link.

They can access the instagram account and view posts / reels, but changes here to not appear to update on the FB page.

I suspect a staff member has left and somehow access has got removed.

How do I find out the owner of a FB page? Any suggestions and advice?

I managed to use the https://business.facebook.com/ and gain access to the posts. But as above that just appears to be instagram.

Are we toast?