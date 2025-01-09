Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSocial networks, social media, and toolsBanned from school Facebook page?
Stu1

1690 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#318355 9-Jan-2025 16:48
Send private message

Happy new year , random question how can you tell if the local school has banned you from their Facebook page? . I have asked the school and they can’t see any blocking . If I am logged into Facebook and search for the school I cant find their facebook page . If I search for the schools Facebook page in chrome and click on the link to their Facebook page , the page opens in Facebook with a message saying “this content is not available”. If I log out or delete the Facebook app and click on the link then I can see the school page?. I must of upset one of the admins last year :) .

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Linux
11160 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3329624 9-Jan-2025 17:17
Send private message

You are blocked

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
jamesrt
1573 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3329627 9-Jan-2025 17:32
Send private message

Have you checked to make sure you didn't block them by mistake?

https://facebook.com/help/395837230605798/

Stu1

1690 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3329641 9-Jan-2025 18:33
Send private message

Checked blocking in Facebook looks like I’m blocked :)



Jase2985
13401 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3329662 9-Jan-2025 19:24
Send private message

Stu1: Checked blocking in Facebook looks like I’m blocked :)

 

Question is now, what did you do to get blocked?

lNomNoml
1799 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3329667 9-Jan-2025 19:36
Send private message

Also would this be allowed, could it be considered hindering your education for not being able to follow information about your school?

gehenna
8424 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3329670 9-Jan-2025 19:43
Send private message

Anything they need you to know will be given to you directly.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright