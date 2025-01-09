Happy new year , random question how can you tell if the local school has banned you from their Facebook page? . I have asked the school and they can’t see any blocking . If I am logged into Facebook and search for the school I cant find their facebook page . If I search for the schools Facebook page in chrome and click on the link to their Facebook page , the page opens in Facebook with a message saying “this content is not available”. If I log out or delete the Facebook app and click on the link then I can see the school page?. I must of upset one of the admins last year :) .



