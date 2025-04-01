I'll admit I watch a lot of bodycam videos from the police in the US etc, but something that makes me laugh these days with them, is the amount of censorship that goes on...... I'm not talking about the video aspect, but the audio/captions.

Turns out saying hearing or seeing the words "murder" or "suicide" or "sex" is now highly offensive and beeped/blurred out. I've even seen ones where "drugs" is hit as well.

1) People watching these are very well versed in what they contain

2) People are not that stupid to not figure out what's being censored.

Anyone else noticed this......