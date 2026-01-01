Email received from them at 00:34

We have become aware this evening of claims that Neighbourly has been affected by a data breach. Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken the site down while our external cyber security team investigates the claims, and we have notified authorities.

As you may be aware, the holiday period is a time when scammers can be particularly active as people are busy and distracted. Phishing attempts — via email, texts and calls - increase and it is important to avoid clicking on unexpected messages.

At Neighbourly we take our data privacy responsibilities extremely seriously and we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Ngā mihi,

The team at Neighbourly