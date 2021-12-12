Started working on this a few weeks ago.
Heres a YouTube Playlist (still learning how to do these, the audio started bad, getting better)
Basically, it's a rule-based file processor. Lets you automatically take actions on files as they are found.
It's very influenced by node-red and some Unity AI plugins I've used in the past. I was using unmaniac and I tried tdarr to do this, but found those too difficult/clunky to use for my use case.
But my primary goal of this is to automatically convert video files to my preferred format of h265/AC3. I have a cut-down live demo available on fileflows.com (Safari doesn't work, I don't have an easy way to dev for Safari, I'll sort it if there's enough demand). It's available as a docker file and in the unRAID community app store.
Written in C#/Blazor (.net 6). So can run pretty much anywhere. Will likely do a Windows build at some point, if there's enough interest.
But basically, it's great if you want to do something automatically with your files
- Convert videos to certain types
- Automatically remove black bars from videos
- Normalize audio levels in videos
- Move pictures into a /year/month/day folder structure based on when they were taken.
- Automatically move certain files/folders to another location
- Automatically delete unwanted files (Thumbs.db, .nfo files etc - pattern match so can be anything).
Always keen on feedback/suggestions