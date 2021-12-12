Started working on this a few weeks ago.

Basically, it's a rule-based file processor. Lets you automatically take actions on files as they are found.





It's very influenced by node-red and some Unity AI plugins I've used in the past. I was using unmaniac and I tried tdarr to do this, but found those too difficult/clunky to use for my use case.

But my primary goal of this is to automatically convert video files to my preferred format of h265/AC3. I have a cut-down live demo available on fileflows.com (Safari doesn't work, I don't have an easy way to dev for Safari, I'll sort it if there's enough demand). It's available as a docker file and in the unRAID community app store.



Written in C#/Blazor (.net 6). So can run pretty much anywhere. Will likely do a Windows build at some point, if there's enough interest.



But basically, it's great if you want to do something automatically with your files

Convert videos to certain types

Automatically remove black bars from videos

Normalize audio levels in videos

Move pictures into a /year/month/day folder structure based on when they were taken.

Automatically move certain files/folders to another location

Automatically delete unwanted files (Thumbs.db, .nfo files etc - pattern match so can be anything).





Always keen on feedback/suggestions



