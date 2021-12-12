Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
reven

3515 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#291899 12-Dec-2021 15:20
Send private message

Started working on this a few weeks ago.  

 

http://fileflows.com

 

Heres a YouTube Playlist (still learning how to do these, the audio started bad, getting better)

 

Basically, it's a rule-based file processor.   Lets you automatically take actions on files as they are found. 

 

It's very influenced by node-red and some Unity AI plugins I've used in the past.   I was using unmaniac and I tried tdarr to do this, but found those too difficult/clunky to use for my use case.   

 

But my primary goal of this is to automatically convert video files to my preferred format of h265/AC3.     I have a cut-down live demo available on fileflows.com (Safari doesn't work, I don't have an easy way to dev for Safari, I'll sort it if there's enough demand).    It's available as a docker file and in the unRAID community app store.  

Written in C#/Blazor (.net 6).   So can run pretty much anywhere.  Will likely do a Windows build at some point, if there's enough interest. 

But basically, it's great if you want to do something automatically with your files

 

  • Convert videos to certain types
  • Automatically remove black bars from videos
  • Normalize audio levels in videos
  • Move pictures into a /year/month/day folder structure based on when they were taken.
  • Automatically move certain files/folders to another location
  • Automatically delete unwanted files (Thumbs.db, .nfo files etc - pattern match so can be anything).

Always keen on feedback/suggestions

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73859 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2830806 12-Dec-2021 15:24
Send private message

This is pretty cool, great job.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

reven

3515 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2831219 13-Dec-2021 09:50
Send private message

freitasm:

 

This is pretty cool, great job.

 

 

thanks.   hardest thing im finding is making people aware of it :)  which i need so i can get suggestions about things to add 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73859 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2831233 13-Dec-2021 10:19
Send private message

HackerNews? Use "Show HN" like this one: Show HN: AlterClass – A platform for making and selling programming courses | Hacker News (ycombinator.com)

 

Prepare for a big spike in traffic.

 

Perhaps put your app behind Cloudflare or similar before (if not already)? 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project



reven

3515 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2831242 13-Dec-2021 10:30
Send private message

Never used hackernews before.   Posted now.  My hosting provider claims some big numbers for traffic.  Curious how well it works.    I'm currently on a 2month trial so this may make me stay with them or leave :)

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73859 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2831250 13-Dec-2021 10:42
Send private message

Can we please have the link to the Hackernews post to upvote and comment?




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

reven

3515 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2831251 13-Dec-2021 10:43
Send private message

Yeah probably a good idea to post that :P

 

 

 

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=29533810

 

 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73859 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2831255 13-Dec-2021 10:45
Send private message

Hmmm. It shows "dead" now?




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73859 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2831256 13-Dec-2021 10:47
Send private message

And I don't have enough karma to vouch for it.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73859 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2831261 13-Dec-2021 10:50
Send private message

I am emailing them to reconsider. I would also suggest you use Cloudflare to at least get the automatic SSL for your site.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

reven

3515 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2831267 13-Dec-2021 10:58
Send private message

thanks.  I'm guessing it was an automatic s/w flag as I just signed up to post it

 

 

 

Signed up to cloudflare and updated nameservers, set to use https.  

 

 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73859 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2831278 13-Dec-2021 11:11
Send private message

Once Cloudflare updates, create the SSL certificate you should set it to always use HTTPS.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

reven

3515 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2831281 13-Dec-2021 11:13
Send private message

I will, my trial account with my hosting provider doesn't include a cert, but the paid one I'll go to does.   I did set cloudflare to always HTTPS.  but as you know takes a day or so for dns to update.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73859 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2831286 13-Dec-2021 11:17
Send private message

Ok, will clarify a few points.

 

You don't need to buy a cert - Cloudflare issues an origin certificate you can install if you want, for free. Assuming you can install third-party certificates on your server.

 

DNS does not propagate. DNS is PULL not PUSH. Records have a TTL and a DNS look will cache the record for the time set in the TTL. When the TTL expires a new request is sent out and the cache updated. If you are using a DNS that never had to lookup the record then it will be fresh. "DNS propagation delays" is basically badly configured DNS that don't respect the TTL.

 

To see what response a fresh DNS query would get, check DNS Checker - DNS Propagation Check & DNS Lookup (whatsmydns.net) 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

reven

3515 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2831295 13-Dec-2021 11:36
Send private message

thanks.  thought cloudflare operated a little differently.  Never used it before.  

 

 

 

my host doesn't allow a custom cert on trial, requires a static IP to do that.  And once I upgrade, ill get a free certain anyway with them, and ill turn on HTTPS. It's mostly a static site, with no logins, so it's not a huge deal at the moment.  But I am aware Chrome will be rejecting non HTTPS traffic soonish.  

Ill likely upgrade in a couple of days, was just evaluating them to make sure it could handle everything I needed.   And I was considering linode or some alternative dockerise host.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73859 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2831315 13-Dec-2021 11:53
Send private message

reven:

 

Yeah probably a good idea to post that :P

 

 

The post is live again after I've sent an email vouching for it.

 

Will PM something else.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





