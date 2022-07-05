Looking at the possibility of starting a company in the UK.

There seems to be many outfits in the UK offering a service to facilitate starting and the on going compliance requirements for non UK residents. Some of the services offered being a physical UK address for mail and assistance opening a bank account, filing returns etc.

I'm talking about the likes of https://www.1stformations.co.uk/ https://www.companywizard.co.uk/ https://www.theformationscompany.com/knowledge-base/how-to-form-a-company-in-the-uk-if-you-live-overseas

Other than the physical address and setting up a bank account (which may not be needed in this case) it seems everything could be done without using the services of one of these companies.

Has anyone used a company like one of these to set up and or assist with the running of a UK company?

What services did you use?

What are the things to look out for?

Anything else?

Thanks in advance.