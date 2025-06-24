Hi folks,

Very long time, no post!

I left my last role as a developer last November, and created Dcentrica Solutions. On the face of it, many of the company's activities and strategies reflect those of any classic startup, but as we're 100% bootstrapped and self-financed, there's a certain twist to how we're doing things internally, which don't quite fit the startup mentality.

Our flagship product is Metaport which is a tool designed to help Project Managers of digital agencies and in-house delivery teams, proactively plan web-application maintenance better. It provides a bird's eye view into the maintenance standing of a team's portfolio of web-apps.

Having worked as a dev in several web-app and website agencies over the last 25 years, I've seen how PMs could improve their teams' maintenance planning activities, by providing them with timely data to share with clients and stakeholders: software EOL dates, security vulnerabilities, and legacy dependencies.

The product itself is still in the validation phase, but if PMs and business owners do indeed appear to have an actual problem which needs solving, then I'm keen to go all in on an enterprise-ready SaaS product, while also supporting on-prem users of Metaport CE.

My question - is Metaport useful to you and your team(s)?

To help me, help you answer this, consider responding to my Mailchimp survey: https://us11.list-manage.com/survey?u=50f1fdd65147cfedfbaa69727&id=994b835794. And if you want to find out more, go to the "Resources" section of the Metaport website, or try the public demo: https://demo.metaport.sh. I'd love to hear your feedback, good or bad!

Thanks for your time, and I'd love to answer any questions you have.