[RANT]
Just got a letter from Contact Energy that explains, in a long-winded way, that my dual-energy discount of 40c per day is disappearing. In other words, my bill will go up by approx. $13 per month.
Looking at their customer numbers, they have 443,000 electricity customers and 125,000 gas customers. Can’t tell from those numbers which are retail and which are commercial ,and what sort of discount plans they are on so let’s estimate 25% of the gas customers are affected in this way. (Only retail customers who receive electronic bills and pay on time are negatively impacted.)
That’s $4.5M added to their annual bottom-line without a ‘price increase’ as such. Clever stuff Contact, I expect your shareholders will be very pleased. Might be time for me to take my business elsewhere though.
[/RANT]