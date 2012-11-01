New post for an old thread. Can anyone offer advice on dealing with/switching from Contact Energy? I live near Hastings on a rural farm. Very old house with old power board inside. For years everything has worked fine. Meter readers come to the house, knock on the door, or phone ahead. Never a problem as someone is almost always here.

Recently I changed the account to my own name. That is all. Nothing else has changed but now I am getting hassled about having the meter read. I keep getting letters (with no possibility for reply) that the meter reader can’t access our meter. This is simply untrue. I am home nearly all the time and I have made a point of being here on and after the (‘approximate’) day the meter is supposed to be read.

It is almost impossible to reach a human at Contact energy. All their communications are one-way. The contact page is limited to Facebook. There seems to be no way to reach them by email. I am not on Facebook and I don’t have a cell phone.

I finally tried to ring their 0800 number as a last resort. As expected, I went into an endless hold queue with exceptionally unpleasant advertising and ‘music’ blaring into my ear and the usual bla bla about the exceptionally high call volume they are receiving at this moment. After an hour or so I gave up.

I am prepared to switch to another provider that knows what customer service is and makes it possible to talk to a human being about service issues. I did a quick search but the consumer site is fixated on cost comparison and that is not what I am looking for. What I want is a small, customer-friendly provider that can be communicated with and responds intelligently to customer issues. Can anyone help me with this?