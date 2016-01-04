

I have a HTPC in the same cabinet, I installed a 6 fan temperature controlled fan unit in that, and then I drilled two holes at the top of the cabinet for two variable speed fans, routed a rectangle over the top for an aluminium grill, pulled two of the temp sensors out of the HTPC and stuck them around the cabinet, and connected the fans.



Since the HTPC is on all of the time (it doubles as the home server for mail, etc) the fans are always running but do throttle back.



I'm happy with this solution. Usually runs at around 30 degrees in the cabinet, with two NAS and the HTPC on all of the time.



If you don't have anything that is running all of the time then the 12v trigger will work well, note that it is a trigger, it can't provide enough power to actually run the fan.



You can knock up a circuit using just a transistor and a resister, see https://teachmetomake.wordpress.com/how-to-use-a-transistor-as-a-switch/ for a good description of how to do this.



I will be doing this soonish since my amps are in an adjoining cabinet and was also thinking of using the trigger (I'm already using it for triggering the power on the power amp, but it can be daisy chained, there is usually a trigger in and out).



Cheers Ed.



