Have looked at previous threads which are now a year old and one is locked so thought would start a new thread

I presently have an old, at least 10 year, Top Craft 2100w motor with O/P 1886psi (10-13MPa or 130 bar). Karcher Tauranga inform me they have a Karcher K5 motor in them with bespoke everything else. My problem is the 6mtr hose is about to go and the two wands (dirt blaster & variable wand) nylon seal bush has gone with the dirt blaster nylon ball bearing gone. So am in need of a replacement.

The requirement is for every six months or so to keep a non painted fence, which we like el natural, clean & treated. Also have a 40 x 4 mtr driveway to keep treated and clean. Plus to lend out to lalatives every so often.

So I am looking at two machines:

Ryobi RPW140SC $198 and the Karcher K3 Plus $199 on special, (not on their website) both from Bunnings. Am leaning towards the Ryobi at the moment as have been told that the karcher surface cleaner is not as robust as the Ryobi and that the Ryobi hose reel is great as opposed to manual curling the hose up over the Karcher hook.

Thoughts please