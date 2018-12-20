Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
IKEA to open in New Zealand
#243600 20-Dec-2018 09:18
Just received:



Inter IKEA Systems B.V. is today announcing its intentions to grant the Ingka Group exclusive rights to explore expansion opportunities in New Zealand.


The franchisee rights to a new country is given by Inter IKEA Systems through profound market studies. Today IKEA reaches 1.2 billion customers in more than 50 markets through a combination of IKEA stores, ecommerce and pick-up and order points. They are operated by 11 IKEA franchisees, who are authorised to market and sell the IKEA product range and operate IKEA stores and other sales channels.


“We are happy to meet the wish from many people for IKEA to open in New Zealand and we aim to make IKEA fully accessible, including stores and ecommerce. We see this as a long-term commitment and investment in New Zealand, building relationships with customers, suppliers and future co-workers,” says Tolga Öncü, Retail Operations Manager, Ingka Group.


Inter IKEA Systems, the world wide IKEA franchisor and owner of the IKEA Concept, is always exploring opportunities to reach more of the many people and through expansion be more accessible.


“Ingka Group has a lot of experience operating the IKEA business across the Asia Pacific and other markets and we are very excited to bring IKEA to New Zealand together with them. Together we’ll make IKEA a loved and meaningful brand for the people in New Zealand”, says Jon Abrahamsson Ring, CEO of Inter IKEA Systems. Ingka Group currently operates the IKEA business in 30 markets around the world. This includes ecommerce, 367 stores and other sales channels.


In the beginning of 2019 Ingka Group will start sharing more information about their future operations in New Zealand.



 




 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
  #2148195 20-Dec-2018 09:23
YAY!!!!! No more overpriced lacks from the paralel importer




  #2148197 20-Dec-2018 09:24
Hasn't this happened before?

 

 

  #2148198 20-Dec-2018 09:24
The guy that owns the IKEA parallel import store in Glenfield mall is going to be pi$$ed

 

  #2148210 20-Dec-2018 09:44
When this is all up and running it will be very interesting to compare the NZ prices vs European prices. I think those that expect our prices to be the same as the prices in European IKEA stores will be disappointed.

  #2148216 20-Dec-2018 09:51
Linux:

 

The guy that owns the IKEA parallel import store in Glenfield mall is going to be pi$$ed

 

John

 

 

Unless he can undercut the officially imported stock, which given normal NZ retail pricing shouldn't be difficult

  #2148238 20-Dec-2018 10:22
I had a look in Australia once and honestly don't see the appeal. It's a just a bigger version of Freedom IMO, cheap, flatpack crap that doesn't last. 

  #2148252 20-Dec-2018 10:37
We furnished our whole apartment in Melbourne with Ikea when we lived there 10ish years ago.  Have to say the bed and bedroom furniture was one of the best I've ever owned.  Very stylish and the mattress was phenomenal.  I'm very keen to get a bed from there if they open again.  The lounge furniture was average, but we invested more $ in the bedroom. It's the range of stuff, and the reasonable prices that appeals.  It's a nightmare store though, I'd much rather buy online than go to the store.  It's the 9th level of hell.  



  #2148255 20-Dec-2018 10:39
Its about time. As I understood, the West Australia franchisee had rights to develop NZ but was dragging their heels.

 

They got bought out by Ikea a couple years back and are continuing expansion.

  #2148283 20-Dec-2018 11:19
Ikea are moving to a larger number of "order and collection points" which are smaller stores with subsets of their range on display,

 

I suspect that most of what we will see in NZ will be this smaller format, with maybe one or two full format distribution centres which are used to provide stock to these smaller stores and online delivery...

  #2148290 20-Dec-2018 11:28
It would be interesting if they moved towards having locally produced products (furniture mostly) with native/local resources.  Rather than having to import.  Would this make things cheaper?  Probably not I guess since most things produced in NZ are actually cheaper to buy overseas.  

  #2148295 20-Dec-2018 11:38
gehenna:

 

It would be interesting if they moved towards having locally produced products (furniture mostly) with native/local resources

 

That's not how IKEA operate...

 

 

 

http://www.natgeotv.com/ca/megafactories/ikea-facts

 

"MEGA FACTORIES: IKEA"

 

It takes five factories across Europe to manufacture IKEA’s 10,000 item product line.

 

IKEA delivers over 250 million cubic metres of products each year.

 

Zbaszynek, Poland is home to the company’s largest wood production plant. Associates create 30 million tables, desks and wardrobes each year.

 

In nearby, Nowe Skalmierzyce, COM 40, an IKEA Supplier, builds 3,000 upholstered pieces of furniture daily, including 900 Ektorp sofas.

 

IKEA has sold over 40 million Billy Bookcases in the last three decades. Every week, IKEA’s automated manufacturing line creates 130,000 Billy bookshelves. Robots produce 10,000 bookcases daily

  #2148298 20-Dec-2018 11:53
BTW there's a TV show "Inside IKEA" on Choice TV that had an episode about the manufacturer of the Billy bookcases etc

 

 

 

https://www.choicetv.co.nz/?option=com_k2view=itemlisttask=userid=124044#!/browse/tv/717/season/1/inside-ikea 

  #2148316 20-Dec-2018 12:21
wellygary:

 

That's not how IKEA operate...

 

 

Yip I know, that's why I said it would be interesting.

  #2148318 20-Dec-2018 12:25
gehenna:

 

wellygary:

 

That's not how IKEA operate...

 

 

Yip I know, that's why I said it would be interesting.

 

 

It would also interesting if Elon musk flew to NZ and said he was setting up a Tesla Factory too, Its just not gonna happen :)

  #2148382 20-Dec-2018 13:40
sudo:

 

BTW there's a TV show "Inside IKEA" on Choice TV that had an episode about the manufacturer of the Billy bookcases etc

 

https://www.choicetv.co.nz/?option=com_k2view=itemlisttask=userid=124044#!/browse/tv/717/season/1/inside-ikea 

 

 

Similarly, the Billy bookcase was one of the chosen items for the '50 things that made the modern economy' podcast series from the BBC (nine minutes long; audio):

 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p04nmxy2

 

 

