Just received:

Inter IKEA Systems B.V. is today announcing its intentions to grant the Ingka Group exclusive rights to explore expansion opportunities in New Zealand.

The franchisee rights to a new country is given by Inter IKEA Systems through profound market studies. Today IKEA reaches 1.2 billion customers in more than 50 markets through a combination of IKEA stores, ecommerce and pick-up and order points. They are operated by 11 IKEA franchisees, who are authorised to market and sell the IKEA product range and operate IKEA stores and other sales channels.

“We are happy to meet the wish from many people for IKEA to open in New Zealand and we aim to make IKEA fully accessible, including stores and ecommerce. We see this as a long-term commitment and investment in New Zealand, building relationships with customers, suppliers and future co-workers,” says Tolga Öncü, Retail Operations Manager, Ingka Group.

Inter IKEA Systems, the world wide IKEA franchisor and owner of the IKEA Concept, is always exploring opportunities to reach more of the many people and through expansion be more accessible.

“Ingka Group has a lot of experience operating the IKEA business across the Asia Pacific and other markets and we are very excited to bring IKEA to New Zealand together with them. Together we’ll make IKEA a loved and meaningful brand for the people in New Zealand”, says Jon Abrahamsson Ring, CEO of Inter IKEA Systems. Ingka Group currently operates the IKEA business in 30 markets around the world. This includes ecommerce, 367 stores and other sales channels.

In the beginning of 2019 Ingka Group will start sharing more information about their future operations in New Zealand.