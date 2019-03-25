Hi

I am planning to use the attic space above my double garage to store general household items

The previous owners have 2 sheets of MDF 1200 x 600 with strips of 2x4 wood that i am using

to store light items.

I know that structural engineers will cringe at the idea, as the trusses are designed to hold the roof with the occasional snow

Currently access is via a small trap door and I am using a ladder to carry stuff.

I am mindful that I cannot store all stuff that I have that I use occasionally or photo albums due to the intense heat in summer

1. I would like to install an foldable attic stair case -Sellwood comes to mind. (Any installers in CHCH and rough costs? My DIY skills are limited for a job of this nature

2. Just get some 2x4 and sheets of MDF and have them installed at various areas so the load is distributed

3. Instead of above, use some stilts like these from Attic Island https://atticisland.co.nz/product-category/attic-stilts/

4. If this involves strengthening of the attic dont bother?

Please can I have some real life experiences and the pros and cons before I start to get too involved

cheers